Haley Mathena has been missing since July 17 and police need your help to find her.

The 33-year-old from Fife is described as a white female, who is 5 foot 5 and weighs 130 pounds.

Haley has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Haley, you are asked to call the Fife Police Department at (253) 922-6633 or the Washington State Patrol Missing Person Unit at (800) 543-5678.

Haley Mathena from Fife (Fife Police Department)





