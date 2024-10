BREMERTON, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in mid-September.

The Washington State Patrol says 15-year-old Aiana Medeiros disappeared on September 16.

She was last seen in the Bremerton area around 8:00 p.m.

She is known to frequent the Kitsap County area.

She was last wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

If you see her or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group