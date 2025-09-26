Missing Person Alert issued for teen in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Have you seen Jacinda Lowell?

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for the 17-year-old.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) - Lowell - Aberdeen, WA pic.twitter.com/cRFKtm7yNp — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) September 26, 2025

She was last seen on Thursday around 9 p.m. in Aberdeen.

The department says she left her home on East Market Street and never returned.

They don’t know what she was wearing or where she was headed.

If you see her or know where she might be, you’re asked to call 911 right away.

