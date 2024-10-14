Missing Person Alert issued for man missing in Renton area

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Person Alert for a man who disappeared over the weekend in Renton.

His name is Jesse Garrison, and he is 30 years old.

Deputies say he was last seen on October 13 around 8:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue North.

They say he is vulnerable and are worried about his mental health.

Jesse was last seen wearing a white t-shirt under a gray one, black pants and shoes, and he was carrying a white jacket.

If you see Jesse, you are asked to call 911 right away.

