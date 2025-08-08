Missing persons alert issued for 4 and 6 year old in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert (MIPA) has been issued for three people in Yakima, including two small children.

The alert was activated for:

4-year-old Alejandro Fiander

6-year-old Anastasia Fiander

26-year-old Natasha Fiander

Yakima Police said Natasha is the mother to both children.

They were last seen on Aug. 4 in the area of N 2nd Street in Yakima. It’s unclear where they’re headed.

Natasha is 5′2″ with black hair and brown eyes. Police say her hair has now been dyed blonde.

Anastasia is about 3′0″ with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Alejandro is 2′6″ with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you see them, call 911.

