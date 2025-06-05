Missing endangered person alert issued for Renton man last seen near his care facility

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 57-year-old Shawn Teeter, who was last seen leaving his care facility earlier this week.
Teeter was last seen on June 3 around 5 p.m. near Rainier Ave S and S Tobin Street. He has been without necessary medications since June 2, so there is a concern for his well-being.
He uses a walker and does not typically take public transit.
Teeter was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and black shoes. His walker is a navy blue.
He is 5′9″ and weighs around 215 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, and likely has some facial hair.
If you see him, call 911.
