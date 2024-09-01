Missing 5-year-old boy found safe after extensive search in Arlington neighborhood

The Arlington Police Department has found a missing 5-year-old boy, Landon Holstrom, who was last seen near 87th and 212th Street.

Landon is 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Notable features include a freckle on his left ear and a scab on his knee.

At 4:25 p.m., the Arlington Police Department found Landon safe.

There was significant police activity in the area, as officers and Snohomish County Search and Rescue teams canvassed the area and knocked on doors to locate the child.

The original story contained a photo of the missing child. Photo has been removed.

©2024 Cox Media Group