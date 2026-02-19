MIPA Alert issued for teen out of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen who disappeared Wednesday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) - Jefferson - Bellingham, WA pic.twitter.com/W9ndyj8TsH — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 19, 2026

His name is Charles Jefferson and he’s 16 years old.

He was last seen around 10:30 p.m. off Tulip Road in Bellingham.

He was likely wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Jefferson is about 5’10” and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911 right away.

