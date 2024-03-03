Local

Minor injuries after rollover accident in Snohomish

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Police in Snohomish responded to a rollover accident Saturday night.

At about 9:37 p.m., officers were on the scene at a roundabout at Avenue D and Bickford Avenue.

A car was on its side in the rocks, just outside the roundabout.

There were only minor injuries.


