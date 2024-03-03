Minor injuries after rollover accident in Snohomish

Police in Snohomish responded to a rollover accident Saturday night.

At about 9:37 p.m., officers were on the scene at a roundabout at Avenue D and Bickford Avenue.

A car was on its side in the rocks, just outside the roundabout.

There were only minor injuries.

Deputies are currently on scene a rollover accident at the roundabout at Ave D and Bickford. Only apparent minor injuries to those involved. Please use alternate routes.





