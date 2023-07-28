Minnesota to legalize recreational marijuana in August

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA. — In May Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana starting Aug. 1.

Minnesotans can now legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes as the state establishes the new cannabis industry.

Legalization followed a debate between critics who fear the impacts on young people and supporters who argue that prohibition of the drug has only led to crime. Backers of the law noted that people of color were more likely than whites to be arrested for minor offenses, and to suffer lasting consequences in employment and housing.

Minnesotans who have been convicted of misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor possession will also get their records automatically wiped. However, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has estimated it will take until August of next year to process all cases.

At least one Native Minnesota tribe plans to take advantage of its sovereignty by allowing sales right away, however, the state expects that most legal retail sales won’t begin until early 2025.

©2023 Cox Media Group