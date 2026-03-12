Millionaire’s Tax heads to the WA governor’s desk

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A highly controversial tax on millionaires is heading to the governor’s desk.

The Washington State Senate has passed the tax after lawmakers spent more than 24 hours on the House floor yesterday.

It passed 27-21.

The measure would create a 9.9% tax increase on households in the state earning more than $1 million.

The tax cleared the Senate Ways and Means Committee last week.

Before the vote, Democratic Senator Yasmin Trudeau said the proposal is about “leveling the playing field” between the state’s wealthiest residents and people struggling to make ends meet.

Republican Senator Perry Dozier argued the measure does nothing to make the state more affordable.

The legislative session is scheduled to end this Thursday.

Once signed, the tax won’t take effect until 2029.

©2026 Cox Media Group