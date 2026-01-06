Mill Creek Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

MILL CREEK, Wash. — The Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 17-year-old Grace Ann Larson.

She was last seen on Tuesday morning at around 8:30 a.m., leaving Jackson High School on foot.

MCPD says she is considered at risk and might need medical attention.

Larson is described as white, at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with long straight brown hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses, a grey sweater with a picture of Snoopy, black sweatpants, and black shoes with white trim.

Police ask if you see her or know where she is, to call MCPD at (425) 407-3999 or call 911.

