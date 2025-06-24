Mexican citizen living in Kent sentenced to prison, says he was forced into drug ring

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Mexican citizen who was living in Kent was sentenced to prison Monday for his role in a drug ring, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Martin Alonzo Peinado Torres, 33, will spend 22 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Peinado Torres said he was forced to be a drug ring courier after being lured by a Facebook post promising a construction job. He told authorities once he filled out the forms, he was told the job was to transport drugs. However, he couldn’t back out as the ring had his information and threatened to kill his family members.

Investigators identified Peinado Torres as being involved in the ring and served a search warrant on his Kent home in August 2024, according to the attorney’s office. They found more than three kilos of methamphetamine, nearly a kilo of fentanyl pills, and a small amount of fentanyl powder and cocaine. Also, more than $12,000 in cash was found.

Prosecutors asked for a four-year sentence, stating, “In King County, alone, there have been 453 overdose deaths as of June 16, 2025, with 380 of those deaths involving fentanyl. Mr. Peinado’s actions pushed highly dangerous, deadly, and addictive substances into the community, and contributed to the addiction of an unknown number of individuals.”

U.S. District Judge Kymberly Evanson noted Peinado Torres was “lured to the U.S. under false pretenses” and had no previous criminal history in Mexico. However, the attorney’s office noted, he will likely be deported following his prison term.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Puyallup Police Department.

