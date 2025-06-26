Meth, cocaine and stolen gun found in car during DUI arrest

SEATTLE — Over $27,000 in cash, along with drugs and a stolen gun, were found when Seattle Police arrested a woman for DUI.

On June 22, Officers responded to reports of an intoxicated, unconscious woman parked in a hotel driveway in the Denny Triangle neighborhood.

Firefighters evaluated her, believing she was experiencing a drug overdose.

While that was happening, officers found drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics.

When they were able to search the car after a judge issued a warrant, they found 66.1 grams of cocaine and meth, a stolen handgun, $27,338 in cash and six “narcotics” pills, police said.

The woman was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen firearm. She could also be facing charges for narcotics violations.

Police took her to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation and a search warrant for blood evidence.

