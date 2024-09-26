Local

Men wanted after purse stolen from car parked at Issaquah trailhead

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Suspects in Issaquah car burglary The King County Sheriff's Office is looking for these 2 men. They're suspected of breaking into a woman's car while she was hiking in Issaquah. (King County Sheriff's Office)

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Office detectives want your help to ID a pair of suspected thieves.

According to detectives, they broke into a woman’s car while she was hiking on Poo Poo Point, a popular trail in Issaquah.

During the incident on Sept. 2, they stole her purse and the credit cards inside.

Surveillance video from the Issaquah Target store captured the suspects.

If you recognize the men, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or use the P3 Tips app.



