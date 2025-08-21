Memorial held to honor Spokane County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kenneth Salas

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement from around Washington traveled to Spokane County to honor Sheriff’s Sergeant Kenneth Salas, who was killed in the line of duty on August 9.

A procession and memorial service were held on Wednesday, where family, friends, and colleagues remembered Sergeant Salas for his dedication and service to his community, affiliate KHQ reports.

“Ken was more than his titles, his ranks, or even his years of service,” Spokane County Sheriff’s Sergeant Griffin Criswell said during the service.

“What defined him most was his calm demeanor, his kindness, his professionalism, and his willingness to help anyone who needed it,” he said.

On August 9, Sergeant Salas was assisting in removing a hay bale on I-90 that had fallen off a truck when he was struck and killed by a motorcycle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

“Sergeant Salas proudly ser

ved the Citizens of Spokane County for over three decades. He was not only a member of the Sheriff’s Office, he was also a valued and cherished member of our law enforcement family,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) wrote.

Salas also served in the Air Force for over twenty years, as well as in the Washington State Air National Guard, SCSO said.

