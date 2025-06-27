Meet Binti! Woodland Park Zoo’s newest tapir

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo just welcomed an adorable new addition to its family.

Binti is a Malayan tapir. She’s almost two years old.

Her name means “daughter of” in Malay.

“She’s curious and very friendly as she gets to know you. She likes her snacks, particularly willow browse, and being scratched,” said Erin Sullivan, an animal curator at Woodland Park Zoo. “During food preparation, she squeals and whistles loudly to let us know she’s ready for her breakfast. We are very happy she is here!”

Zoo-goers may visit Binti in Trail of Vines.

Binti arrived from Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, Texas, under the Malayan Tapir Species Survival Plan.

The zoo says she will be paired with a male tapir that is scheduled to arrive in Seattle in July.

Species Survival Plans are cooperative breeding programs across accredited zoos to help ensure healthy, genetically diverse populations of select species or subspecies.

Tapirs are among the most primitive large mammals in the world, changing little in appearance for millions of years. They have an odd number of toes – four on the front feet and three on the back –and their closest relatives are horses and rhinos.

Fewer than 2,500 Malayan tapirs remain in the wild.

