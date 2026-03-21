Measles exposure confirmed at Spokane hospital emergency departments

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Public health officials in Spokane County are raising the alarm over a confirmed measles exposure linked to a Kootenai County resident who visited local emergency departments.

The patient visited the Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments on March 14 from 12:48 p.m. to 5:52 p.m. and March 15 from 10:41 a.m. to 4:53 p.m., according to KHQ.

Spokane officials warn residents of measles exposure risk

Health officials said that while most people in the community have immunity through vaccination and the overall risk to the public is considered low, anyone who was at those emergency departments during the specified windows might have been exposed.

Symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and rash.

Health officials note that adults should receive at least one dose of the measles vaccine unless they have documented immunity, were born before 1957, previously had measles, or have a medical reason that prevents vaccination.

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