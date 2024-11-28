Meadowbrook apartment fire displaces multiple people including 2 children

SEATTLE — A Meadowbrook three-story apartment fire displaced seven people, including two children, Wednesday evening, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Battalion Chief David Berry with the Seattle Fire Department said the fire appeared to start around 5:40 Wednesday evening on a balcony at an apartment building on Northeast 115th Street. The flames then spread up the side of the building. The location of the building borders Seattle’s Victory Heights and Meadowbrook neighborhoods.

According to posts on X from the city fire department, firefighters went to the apartment building shortly after and knocked down the blaze on the first floor.

Emergency responders with the fire department treated one person outside the apartment building. They were reportedly in stable condition.

There were four women, one man and two children displaced by the fire, Berry said.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross went to the scene to help provide them with shelter.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

