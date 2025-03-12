Mayor Harrell proposes renewal of Democracy Voucher Program

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to renew the city’s Democracy Voucher Program, he announced on Monday.

According to Mayor Harrell’s office, the program sends eligible Seattle residents four $25 vouchers to then donate those funds to a candidate of their choice.

“Democracy vouchers have allowed more people to participate in campaign financing in our city, making the political process more accessible and inclusive. Renewing this program shows Seattle’s commitment to ensuring that all voices – regardless of income or background – can help shape the future of our city,” Mayor Harrell said.

Voters approved the program in 2015 and it was first implemented in 2017. The new proposal would renew the program over the next 10 years and would cost $45 million in property taxes over that span, according to the press release from Mayor Harrell’s office.

The program has faced opposition in the past. In 2017, Seattle residents Mark Elster and Sarah Pynchon sued the city in Elster V. City of Seattle arguing the voucher program violated the First Amendment and, “forced property owners to pay for the political speech of others,” according to the Pacific Legal Foundation.

The Washington State Supreme Court ruled that “the program does not violate the First Amendment,” allowing the program to continue.

Mark Elster and Sarah Pynchon filed a petition with the Supreme Court of the United States but the court declined to review the case, according to the Pacific Legal Foundation.

If the renewal is approved by voters, the city says it will work on improvements to reach more diverse communities in 2026.

For more information on the Seattle Democracy Voucher Program visit: seattle.gov/democracyvoucher

