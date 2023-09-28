Mayor Harrell issues executive order to guide Seattle’s new drug law

SEATTLE — An executive order was issued by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday to guide the implementation of the city’s new drug law set to take effect Oct. 1.

The ordinance will make public drug use a crime but includes options to steer violators toward treatment options.

Harrell’s order directs officers on how to enforce the law, and gives examples of ways public drug use and possession can be established. It also helps officers assess whether the use is preventing or discouraging others from using a public space.

The order underlines that treatment programs are preferred over jail time and sets a standard for the way officers will handle offenders in situations where public drug use does not pose a threat to others.

Finally, it calls for data to be collected so the city can determine if the law and its enforcement have been successful. The data will also help measure the extent of public drug use and possession within the city.

Data will be collected from Public Health — Seattle & King County, the Seattle Police Department and other sources.









©2023 Cox Media Group