Mayor Bruce Harrell talks preps for World Cup 2026 in Seattle

It may be still two years away, but Seattle is already prepping for the World Cup.

Seattle may be hosting six games in 2026, but before fans from around the world come to the Emerald City, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is preparing the city.

“We have interdepartmental teams working with our local organizing committee to make sure this is a huge success,” Harrell said. “I think during the MLB All-Star Game, I think we showed what we can do. And we have a sense of purpose and urgency. You’re gonna see that on steroids for the FIFA games.”

Harrell also said public safety, transportation, and accessibility are also top of mind for city leaders.

However, his overall goal is to not only show off Seattle as a soccer town, but show that the city has a lot more to offer.

Watch the entire interview with Mayor Harrell here:

