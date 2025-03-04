Massive drug bust leads to arrest of 12 in Thurston County

THURSTON CO, Wash. — Twelve people have been arrested following a drug trafficking ring bust in Thurston County.

Operation “Pink Octopus” was conducted from August 2024 to February 2025, and it targeted a drug trafficking organization involving a cartel who were the primary wholesale supplier of meth to several drug dealers around Thurston County.

The investigation spanned through multiple jurisdictions.

During the investigation which included executing multiple search warrants at locations throughout the south sound region, the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force (TNT) seized the following:

21.6 pounds of methamphetamine 1 ounce of cocaine

1.6 ounces of fentanyl

7.8 grams MOMA

2 firearms

3 vehicles

$16,972.00 currency

Locally, the impact of this case is significant considering nine mid-level, poly-drug dealers operating primarily within the borders of Thurston County were the focus of the investigation, according to TNT.

TNT will release their names if they are charged.

The Thurston County Narcotics Task Force had assistance from many regional partners including the DEA, the FBI, Olympia Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

































