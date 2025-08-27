Mason County deputies search for missing man last seen in Thurston County

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says they are searching for a 35-year-old man who has been missing for several months.

Shea M Messick-Souza was last seen in Thurston County, and his last known residence is in Mason County.

His belongings are still at the last place he was said to have been living.

MCSO are asking if you have any information that would help their case to call or email Detective McCullough at 360-427-9760 ext 657 or bmccullough@masoncountywa.gov

©2025 Cox Media Group