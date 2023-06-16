Mason County asking for donations for K9 in need of possible surgery

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with five-year-old K9 Deimos.

Earlier this week, Deimos “went to jump into his patrol car and instantly went lame in his hind quarters.” He was then rushed to the emergency vet to see a neurologist who noticed some “concerning signs.” The neurologist recommended an MRI, which could potentially lead to surgery.

According to an online fundraising effort from the county, an MRI -- which is scheduled for Friday -- will allow doctors to diagnose Deimos and “get him the medical care he needs so he can get back on the road.”

Mason County’s K9 program is largely supported by donations. The fundraising effort being led by Deimos’ handler Deputy Jaime Taylor has raised just over $3,700 of its $10,000 goal as of Thursday evening.

You can donate at this link.

©2023 Cox Media Group