Masked men fire shots at Boeing security guard in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police detectives are looking for information after a Boeing security officer’s car was hit by gunfire Sunday night.

The guard told police he began following a red pickup that was driving slowly and weaving through traffic, thinking the driver may have been impaired.

At around 11:30 p.m., the security officer stopped following the truck and turned around at Main Avenue South and South Grady Way to return to the Renton Boeing plant.

It was then that four masked men in a silver Hyundai blocked him in and shot at his car, according to Renton Police.

The victim was not hurt, but his car was struck by the gunfire.

Renton officers found several bullet casings at the scene.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to email Sgt. Bill Judd at bjudd@rentonwa.gov and reference case #23-11258.

©2023 Cox Media Group