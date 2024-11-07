Marysville strengthens mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — It’s been one year since Marysville mandated a 30-day minimum sentence for people convicted of multiple public disorder crimes and the city is making some changes to further crackdown on crime.

The city council unanimously voted to increase the minimum sentence to 45 days for four or more public disorder convictions within five years.

The council also voted to add malicious mischief as a public disorder crime, which is the willful destruction of property and includes offenses such as graffiti. Theft, criminal trespass, vehicle prowling, and using illegal drugs in public are also considered public disorder crimes in Marysville.

“Public disorder crimes are a blight on our neighborhoods. Holding repeat offenders accountable improves public safety and our quality of life,” said Michael Stevens, City Council President. “At the same time, jail is not an effective long-term answer. Offering a positive alternative to jail allows people to turn their lives around, and we’re seeing the results in Marysville.”

Under the Marysville law, a defendant who receives a mandatory minimum sentence for public disorder crimes may petition Marysville Municipal Court to enter treatment instead.

“In many cases, repeat offenders suffer from addiction issues that drive their illegal behaviors. For those who are willing, Marysville’s embedded social work team helps them navigate available treatment and other social service programs,” Mayor Jon Nehring said.

Between the end of 2023 when the initial mandatory minimum sentence was put into place and August of this year, 35 people were found guilty of committing three or more public disorder crimes. Just over half of those individuals chose to participate in treatment programs, according to a release from the city. During that time frame, the city says it saw a 17% decrease in the number of people who refused services and a 4% decrease in people who left the program early.

“Our work here shows that jail can be used as the start of a therapeutic process to help people change the trajectory of their lives,” said Police Chief Erik Scairpon. “We will continue to study recidivism and success rates with an eye on improving our program outcomes.”

©2024 Cox Media Group