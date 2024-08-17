Marysville School District C-team sports in jeopardy due to budget deficit

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The financial hole for the Marysville School District is getting deeper.

According to a recent audit, the district’s future “is in doubt” as it plans to slash millions from the budget this year.

And now, some sports programs may not make the cut.

“With the budget deficits and everything that’s going on in the school district, it’s a really hard time right now to ask for money,” says Molly Daniels, president of the Green & Gold booster club at Marysville Getchell High School.

Daniels told KIRO 7 they have no choice but to ask for money, as the troubled school district looks to cut $6 million from the budget, including funding for C-team sports, the development teams for incoming freshmen to get them ready for moving up to JV and varsity.

“The biggest issue would be that kids wouldn’t have activities and activities at schools keep kids in school and help them do well in school,” said Davis Lura, head football coach for Marysville Getchell.

But to keep C-teams on the field and on the court, Marysville Getchell needs to quickly raise $24,000 to fund those programs.

Most of the funding is needed by next month.

“We try to teach these kids about adversity and right now we have adversity. So, we don’t talk and complain about anything. We just focus on doing what’s right for kids and finding a way to meet our goal,” said Lura.

The booster club for Marysville Pilchuck High School tells us they also need donations for their C-team sports.

And because of Title IX, if either high school has C-team funding and the other does not, neither school can field teams.

“So, we’re really asking our community to come out and understand that this is a community-wide issue that affects both high schools,” said Daniels.

©2024 Cox Media Group