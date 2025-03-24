Marysville resident named Military Child of the Year for the Navy

WASHINGTON — A Marysville man has been named the Military Child of the Year for the Navy by Operation Homefront.

Now in its 17th year, Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year Award reflects the positive impact that these recipients have made on their military families, their schools, and their communities. Those ages 13-18 are recognized for each branch of the armed forces.

Mason Mosher, 19, has won the designation for the Navy.

Mosher has a bachelor’s degree and reached the accelerated milestone while balancing academics with caregiving responsibilities at home.

Mosher learned to balance academic responsibilities with caregiving. His father was often at sea — for all but six weeks of one year — and his mother faced health challenges that required frequent hospitalizations and multiple surgeries.

His caregiving role expanded when his father suffered a back injury onboard a ship. As he completed college courses, he supported his father through two surgeries to restore mobility and alleviate pain. A month after the second surgery, his mother began treatment for thyroid cancer.

All Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year Award recipients will be flown with a parent or guardian to Washington, D.C., and recognized at the April 2025 gala, during which senior leaders of each branch of service will present the awards. They also will receive $10,000 each, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts. The gala is usually held in April, the month of the military child, as a way to recognize the support and appreciation we provide to military families.

“Being a military child provided challenges and opportunities,” Mosher said. He found both while climbing Mount Fuji when the family was stationed in Japan.

