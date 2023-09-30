Marysville police arrest 5 teens in connection to surge in car thefts

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Police Department has arrested five teenagers that they say are connected to the recent surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts.

Marysville had commented on a post made by Bellevue police after they made similar arrests on Friday.

Hey @BvuePD, us too!



Our department arrested 5 teens linked to a recent surge in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts yesterday.



For the full story and auto theft prevention information, visit our Behind the Scenes page: https://t.co/fKyUyxgI5F https://t.co/NA94YIKMpD — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) September 30, 2023

Marysville police heard about the teens when responding to an assault at Fred Meyer. The victim was reportedly taking videos of the suspects who were shoplifting at the store.

The five juvenile suspects, between 12 and 15-years-old, then attacked the victim and drove off in a stolen black Kia that had been taken on Thursday.

Marysville officers soon found the stolen Kia, but when they tried to stop the vehicle, the 14-year-old driver sped away and crashed into a construction fence near the State Route 529 bridge.

Police then arrested the 5 teenagers.

The 14-year-old driver is charged with eluding, assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and hit and run.

A 15-year-old suspect was arrested for two outstanding warrants related to the stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Three female suspects, a 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds, were returned to their guardians after police learned that they had been listed as runaways.

The teenage boys were taken to the Denney Youth Center.

The Marysville Police Department is now urging owners of Kia’s and Hyundai’s to use steering wheel locks and other immobilization systems to prevent future theft.













