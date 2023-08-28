Marysville parents arrested for allegedly killing 4-month-old girl

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 26-year-old Marysville father and the 25-year-old Marysville mother have been booked into the Snohomish County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and homicide by abuse.

Police arrived in the 900 Block of Columbia Avenue after hearing about a 4-month-old girl who was not breathing on Sunday at 11:12 p.m. Firefighters arrived soon after police but first responders were unable to save the girl’s life according to officials.

The Marysville Investigations Unit was then called in to investigate. Police say that two other children were taken to protective custody with the Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Police say that there is no more information being released at this time and that as the investigation continues, more information might become available.





