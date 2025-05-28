Marysville homeowner uses torch to tackle weeds, garage catches fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Fire District is reminding residents to be extra cautious while using open-flame tools, particularly in drier conditions.

One homeowner was using a vegetation torch around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday to manage his weeds. The flames spread quicker than expected and soon, the garage and attic caught fire.

Crews arrived in approximately six minutes and were able to get the fire under control.

Two adults were able to escape without any injuries.

The cost of damages is over $200,000, according to Marysville Fire District.

Marysville Fire Marshall Tom Maloney is reminding community members to avoid using open-flame tools like weed torches for vegetation control. “With drier conditions upon us, we are at an increased risk for fire,” says Maloney. “We urge residents to seek safer alternatives for weed and yard waste removal.”

©2025 Cox Media Group