Marysville City Council adopts mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders

The Marysville City Council unanimously adopted mandatory minimum sentences for repeat criminals at a meeting Monday, according to a media release from the city.

The action specifies crimes that include theft, criminal trespass, vehicle prowling and using illegal drugs in public.

According to the city, the council’s vote “aims to underscore its commitment to both public health and safety.”

The new law says anyone found guilty a third time in Marysville of specific crimes within five years must be sentenced to at least 30 days in jail.

The third crime must also have occurred after the new law took effect.

An offender may also petition the court to enter a treatment facility instead.

