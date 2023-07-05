Mariners phenoms Julio Rodriguez, George Kirby late additions to All-Star roster

SEATTLE — Luis Castillo won’t be the only Mariners representative in the 2023 All-Star game, with outfield Julio Rodriguez and starting pitcher George Kirby added to the roster on Tuesday.

Rodriguez will replace Houston outfielder/DH Yordan Alvarez, who’s hit the injured list in early June with discomfort in his right oblique. Kirby will swap in for Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan, who hit the IL with a back injury over the weekend.

This marks Julio’s second All-Star Game in as many years, while this will be Kirby’s midsummer classic debut.

Julio started his sophomore season slow, but has caught fire at the start of July, with 8 hits in his last 19 at-bats. After struggling with strikeouts in the three months of the season, he’s whiffed just twice over the course of his hot streak.

Rodriguez is also slated to participate in the Home Run Derby, after taking second last year to Juan Soto.









