Mariners fan selling ALCS tickets vetting buyers to make sure Blue Jays fans don’t get them

SEATTLE — Mariners fans are buzzing with excitement as the American League Championship Series (ALCS) moves to T-Mobile Park, bringing the team closer to the World Series.

Aaron Ewert, a Mariners fan from Redmond, expressed his disbelief at the team’s progress, noting that fans have never seen the team advance this far.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Ewert, reflecting on the Mariners’ success.

Ewert had two tickets for Game 3 of the ALCS, but when his wife decided to stay home with their newborn, he chose to sell the tickets through social media.

Ewert was determined to sell the tickets only to a fellow Mariners fan, ensuring that the home-field advantage remained strong.

“I certainly don’t want to be responsible for bringing a Blue Jays fan to the game,” Ewert explained, emphasizing his desire to support the Mariners.

To ensure the buyer was a genuine Mariners fan, Ewert engaged with commenters on his Twitter post, ultimately selecting someone who expressed appreciation for his efforts. Ewert is now seeking a single ticket for Game 3, planning to meet the buyer to confirm their allegiance to the Mariners.

As the ALCS continues at T-Mobile Park, fans like Ewert are doing their part to maintain a strong Mariners presence, hoping to see their team make history.

Vivid Seats predicts the crowd at T-Mobile Park will be about 92% Mariners fans.

