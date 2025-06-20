Mariners designate Rowdy Tellez and reinstate Luke Raley

CHICAGO — The Seattle Mariners designated veteran first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment before Friday’s game against the Cubs in Chicago and reinstated infielder/outfielder Luke Raley from the injured list.

The 30-year-old Tellez hit .208 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs, playing in 62 of Seattle’s 73 games so far this season. Over eight seasons with four teams, Tellez has a .232 average with 116 homers and 346 RBIs.

Raley, also 30, has been out since April 27 with a right oblique strain.

Before getting hurt, Raley batted .206 with two homers and eight RBIs in 24 games. He’s a career .235 hitter with 46 home runs and 123 RBIs over five seasons with three teams.

Raley hit .368 with a homer and three RBIs in five rehab games at Triple-A Tacoma.

