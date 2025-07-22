Mariners call up left-hand pitcher Brandyn Garcia to add to their bullpen

SEATTLE — The Mariners selected 25-year-old left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia from Triple-A Tacoma.

The announcement was made by Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander on Monday as they optioned right-handed pitcher Juan Burgos to Triple-A Tacoma after their game on Sunday.

Seattle selected Garcia in the 11th round of the MLB draft out of Texas A&M University in 2023.

He started with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers this season, making a move up to the Tacoma Rainiers last month.

Garcia comes to the Mariners with a career ERA of 2.49, 184 strikeouts and 67 walks.

This season, his ERA is 3.51 with 42 strikeouts and 17 walks.

His first appearance with the Mariners will be his major league debut.

