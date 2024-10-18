Many voters remain undecided on statewide ballot measures, but appear poised to reject two

WA — Ballots are being mailed out to Washington voters, and a new poll suggests many are still undecided when it comes to statewide ballot measures.

The Cascade PBS/Elway Poll just released new findings about where voters stand right now.

Voters likely to cast ballots appear poised to reject Initiative 2109 and Initiative 2117. I-2109 would repeal the capital gains tax and I-2117 would repeal Washington’s cap-and-invest program, which charges companies for carbon emissions and invests money into climate programs.

A majority of voters surveyed were supportive of Initiative 2066, which would require local governments and utilities to provide natural gas as an option to customers.

Voters were also supportive of Initiative 2124, which would make participation in Washington’s long-term care insurance optional for workers.

The survey answers have a margin of error of plus or minus 5%, with a 95% confidence level.

Many voters surveyed still remained undecided on the measures.

“People don’t make up their minds until the last minute,” said Democratic political strategist Cathy Allen.

Allen said statewide ballot measures are typically the last thing voters focus on, once their ballot pamphlets start arriving in the mail.

“This thing here is bigger than most of the novels I read,” Allen said, holding up hers.

Allen recommends voters at least read the section in the pamphlet that outlines the arguments for and against each measure, calling it a “cheat sheet” that can help summarize the complex information.

Wording on measures can be confusing, especially in cases where a “yes” vote would mean “rejecting” or “repealing” something. Understanding the measures can be critical.

With so many undecided voters, anything can happen when it comes to results.

“We always have last-minute surprises,” Allen said.

