Man’s leg run over by Metro bus when he stumbles off curb in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was hurt in an incident with a King County Metro bus Friday morning.

According to a Metro spokesperson, preliminary information indicates that around 6:15 a.m., someone stumbled off a curb at Third Avenue and Seneca Street in Downtown Seattle as a bus was leaving the bus zone heading north.

Their lower leg went under the rear-most tire of the bus as it drove away.

Seattle Police said the victim, a man, spoke with transit security and told them he had been hit by a bus and his leg was hurt.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and treated the man before taking him to Harborview Medical Center.

The bus was later stopped at North 155th Street and Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline, a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The incident is under investigation.





