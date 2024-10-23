Man’s eye injured after shots fired during argument in Des Moines apartment

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are looking for a suspect who’s believed to have hurt a man during an argument inside a Des Moines apartment Tuesday night.

At 9:30 p.m., Des Moines officers went to the complex in the 2400 block of South 216th Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 40s, who said an acquaintance, a man in his 50s, had shot him during an argument.

The suspect left before police arrived.

Medics from South King Fire & Rescue treated the victim for an eye injury, but said they couldn’t tell whether the wound was from a pistol-whipping or was the result of a gunshot graze.

The man was not seriously hurt and did not want to go to the hospital.

Investigators said they found several shell casings and bullet holes inside the apartment.

Detectives said they know the suspect and are working to find him.

