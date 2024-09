RENTON, Wash. — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man at a Renton park early Monday.

Renton Police officers were dispatched to Liberty Park at 1101 Bronson Way North at 3:50 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police he was shot during an argument with someone he knew.

The shooter has not been found.

The victim was taken to the hospital.









