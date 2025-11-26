Man with machete arrested in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a convicted felon with active warrants was found with a machete in his backpack early Tuesday morning in the Chinatown International District.

At around 2 a.m., officers on patrol near 12th Avenue South and South King Street saw a man they recognized wanted for domestic violence, sexual assault, among other warrants, SPD said.

When officers tried to arrest him, he gave a false name, called them slurs, and threatened to fight while flailing his legs, according to a police report.

SPD says the man is a “High Violence” risk and after a search, officers found a machete in his backpack.

He was booked into the King County Jail facing various charges, including unlawful use of weapons, Assault, and the previous warrants.

