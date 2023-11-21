Man with critical stab wound found near Northgate Station

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after he was stabbed near Seattle’s Northgate Station bus and Link light rail hub Monday night.

At 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the 10300 block of First Avenue Northeast where they found a man in his 50s or 60s with a stab wound.

Seattle Fire Department medics took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the attack and what led up to the stabbing is not known.

If you have information about the crime you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

