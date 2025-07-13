Man who founded cancer research run in honor of late wife, thanks runners at finish line

SEATTLE — 89-year-old Saul Rivkin lost his wife Marsha to Ovarian Cancer in 1993.

To honor her memory and to raise money for research, Saul founded the Rivkin Family SummeRun 5k to raise money for Ovarian Cancer research.

Every year, Saul waits at the finish line to congratulate and thank each participant.

Thousands of runners and walkers participated in Sunday’s event, which marked the 20th anniversary of the Rivkin SummeRun in Seward Park.

The run is partnered with the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), which since 1994 has invested $128 million for scientific research.

For more information on the OCRA or the Rivkin Family SummerRun, visit ocrahope.org.

