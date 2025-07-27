Man who allegedly struck and killed pedestrian with RV claims he didn’t remember it

SKYWAY, Wash. — A 74-year-old man who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with an RV on July 24 in Skyway, admitted to drinking six beers that night, according to court documents.

Daniel Hayes had his first appearance before the King County Court on Saturday.

Documents reveal he was allegedly under the influence when he crashed into multiple cars with a 1999 Royal Classic RV on the night of July 24.

When prosecutors told Hayes that one of the cars he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian, he began to cry and claim he didn’t remember the incident.

Haynes allegedly left the scene after the series of collisions and was found the next day in North Bend after police received a tip from passing drivers.

Prosecutors say his bail was set at $250,000 and he remains in the King County Jail until a next court date it set.

