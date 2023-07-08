Man wanted in multiple shootings arrested in South Seattle

A man wanted in connection to shootings in Bellevue and Seattle was arrested in the Seattle neighborhood of Dunlap Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Seattle and Bellevue police departments conducted an operation in the 8400 block of Rainier Place South related to a Bellevue drive-by shooting that happened in May.

As the people in the home were being led out, an officer recognized one of the men for his involvement in a shooting at an Aurora Avenue club on June 11.

Once a search warrant was obtained, officers found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol with ammunition in the man’s home.

After another search, officers found four plastic handgun receivers created by a 3D printer.

The 23-year-old man is a convicted felon and is legally prohibited from possessing guns.

He was transported to the King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.





