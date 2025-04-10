Man wanted for allegedly assaulting baristas in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Police (EPD) are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted two baristas in two separate incidents at ‘bikini barista’ coffee stands, the department posted on Facebook.

EPD says the first incident happened on April 6 when the man went inside the coffee stand on Evergreen Way at around 1 p.m. and allegedly tried to assault an employee.

The employee was able to fend him off, and he ran from the stand.

The second incident happened a few days later on April 9, in a different coffee stand on Evergreen Way, where the man allegedly tried to assault another employee at a coffee stand at around 3:30 p.m., EPD says.

The employee’s description of the man matched the account from the first incident.

Everett Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, around 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 20 to 30 years old, with a dark mustache or goatee.

For any information, EPD asks to call their tip line at (425)257-8450 or the Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

