Man wanted for alleged kidnapping and domestic violence in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple alleged domestic violence incidents and other crimes.

Cory R. Rogers should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is also wanted for kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and felony court order violations.

Officials say he was last seen in Mason County after leading authorities on a chase while wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office asks if you see Rogers or have information on where he is, to call 911 immediately.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate Cory R. Rogers.



He is wanted for several domestic violence crimes, including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and felony court order violations.



He should be considered armed and dangerous. 🧵 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XSvcJmpnNx — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) December 6, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group