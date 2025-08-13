Man from Toppenish sentenced to more than 16 years for assaulting federal officers

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Toppanish man was sentenced to 198 months in prison for assaulting federal officers and other gun charges, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

26-year-old Leland James Vijarro pleaded guilty to the federal charges, where on February 8, 2024, he broke into his brother’s home and stole thirteen guns and a suppressor, the release said.

Prosecutors say Vijarro then fired shots from his car and barricaded himself in a home after police tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers surrounded the home and Vijarro fired six shots at police, then moved to a different home before surrendering, the DOJ says.

The bullets damaged two Yakima County Sheriff’s Office vehicles that officers were taking cover behind.

Assistant United States Attorney Bree Black Horse said Vijarro’s over sixteen-year sentence was influenced by his gang affiliation and history of violence.

His prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.

