Man stealing from grocery store pepper-sprays security guard in South Seattle, police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a man allegedly assaulted a security guard with mace after stealing from a South Seattle grocery store on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the Safeway on Rainier Avenue South and South Charleston Street.

Officers found the masked robbery suspect, who appeared to be unconscious at the entry of the store, as well as the guard who was pepper-sprayed, SPD said.

After investigating, police learned the security guard had confronted the suspect after they were allegedly seen stealing items from the store.

While the guard tried to take the $184 worth of items back, the suspect then reportedly sprayed the guard with mace multiple times and punched him in the torso, according to SPD.

Another shopper stepped in and helped restrain the suspect before officers arrived and arrested him.

Police learned the suspect was on active supervision from the Department of Corrections.

He was booked into the King County Jail on counts of armed robbery and assault.

